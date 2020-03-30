Disha Patani: Jackie Shroff has so much swag, nobody can match up to him

Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are teaming up for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and she is all praises about this incredibly cool actor. Well, if you all have seen Jackie Shroff's interviews, he's absolutely unapologetic about what he says and unperturbed about the people around him and also their reactions.

His son Tiger is the complete opposite, he's shy and reticent and also very reclusive. The father-son duo seems to be like chalk and cheese. We have often heard the Bharat actress talk about Tiger, but since she's now going to be working with Jackie Shroff in Radhe, she speaks about him too. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about both Tiger and Jackie, she said, "They are very different; there is a huge age gap. It's like asking if my father and I are similar. He is so cool, takes things easy… And has so much swag. No one can match up to him."

Well, we finally got to see Tiger and Jackie Shroff in the same frame in Baaghi 3, and we hope we get to see some scenes of Disha and Jackie Shroff in Radhe. This film, that also stars Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, is the official remake of the Korean film, The Outlaws. It's all set to release on Eid 2020. Apart from this, Shroff will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, whereas Disha will gear up for KTina and Ek Villain 2.

