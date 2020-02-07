Disha Patani keeps the mystery alive in Malang with her character

Disha Patani has been making waves all across ever since the first glimpse of Mohit Suri’s next, Malang dropped. Looking absolutely stunning and hot with her avatars in the film, the actress has really kept the mystery and intrigue factor alive in the storyline. From the start of the movie to the very last, there is not a moment that one can catch their breaths- with her sizzling look as well as the shades of her character.

The people who have watched it already are calling this as Disha’s live wire performance. She makes sure to keep us on the edge of our seats and must be credited for keeping the thrill intact through both the halves of the film. Without any spoilers, this movie offers the best of Disha that we have ever seen- from her hottest of the hot avatars where we see her bikini-clad, chic as well to winning over with her energetic presence.

With the reviews flowing in, everyone is raving about Disha in Malang which releases today in theatres. The actress has a promising line up ahead where she will be teaming up with Salman Khan again in Radhe and then, there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

The actress has made a prominent on-screen presence in all her movies and is always experimenting with her avatars but with Malang, we are witnessing an avatar that we never had the chance to see before. Disha in a thriller in itself is a surprise but she acts as the anchor for it all to happen and we surely are loving it.

Is there a FOMO already that you are dealing with? Well, that is exactly what we feel each time Disha appears on the screen in Malang with a punch of thrill and gradually building us the mystery for the audience.

