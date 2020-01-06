Malang Trailer: Disha Patani looks smoking hot in this thigh-high slit dress

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Disha Patani, who is considered as one of the hottest actresses in the industry, was seen at the trailer launch of her next romantic thriller, Malang. The actress made heads turn at the trailer launch event today (January 6) where she donned a thigh-high slit dress. Disha completed her look with soft curls and glitzy eye makeup.

The actress's first look from the film has created much anticipation for her whole look and from the looks of it, she is looking absolutely sizzling hot. Disha Patani is pairing up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in Malang and the duo makes for a sizzling hot couple.

The audience can't wait to see the sizzling chemistry between Disha and Aditya on-screen. While the poster didn't reveal too much about the film, the trailer leaves us just enough to get us curious.

Speaking about the trailer launch, Mohit Suri said, "I am excited to share the trailer of Malang with the audience today. With this movie, I am essentially returning to a space that I enjoy the most, which is intense, edgy and mad. I hope it is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as it has been for each of us."

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on February 7, 2020.

