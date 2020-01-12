Disha Patani loses her balance while performing front flip; shares video

Disha Patani shared a video of a front-flip gone wrong on her Instagram account late on Saturday night. She captioned the post as "This is how not to do a front flip #donttrythisathomefolks and of course rehearsing for a dance song in Malang with a broken knee."

Disha is obsessed with gymming and her Instagram account is proof to it. Thus, in spite of being injured while rehearsing for a Malang number, she tried a front-flip but could not keep her balance due to her injury.

As soon as the actor shared the clip, it caught the attention of most of her 29 million fans and followers on Instagram and they started pouring in their well-wishes. Someone wrote, "@dishapatani chiksiiiii get well soon," while someone else wrote, "

The actor is to be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in the upcoming thriller-drama Malang. She is also set to romance Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

