Disha Patani loves Tiger Shroff's groovy dance moves

Disha Patani is in awe of actor Tiger Shroff's smooth dance moves. Tiger is a self-confessed 'Belieber', the moniker used by Justin Bieber's fans, and took to social media to share a throwback video of himself dancing to the singer's popular track Yummy.

"Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444," Tiger wrote in his caption along with the video, in which he is seen popping, locking and gliding effortlessly on the tunes of the upbeat track.

View this post on Instagram Love this song...#beleiber ð¤ª @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onMay 30, 2020 at 2:35am PDT

His smooth moves left everyone in awe, including Disha Patani. She commented with three clap hands and a heart-eye emoji. Tiger was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever