Disha Patani: My Youtube channel will show a side of me that people haven't seen

Be it her slaying through her Instagram pictures, or her acting skills, Disha Patani never fails to grab the attention of the world. Recently, Disha made headlines when she unveiled her YouTube channel.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Disha said, "Can't wait to share my first YouTube video with all of you. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as I did filming it. Have tried shooting it as candid, raw and personal. Amateur at it but showcasing my real self to all of you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onSep 13, 2019 at 3:03am PDT

In an interview with IANS, the actress said that she will use the platform for putting up "unfiltered and raw" content that would vary, depending on her mood.

"I believe every social media platform has its own significance. For example, Facebook is a place where we can connect with our friends while Instagram is a more visually appealing site where we try to showcase only our best pictures and videos. I can't lie when I say that even I choose only my best pictures for uploading," Disha said.

"Hence, I decided to come up with a YouTube channel where I can show a side of me that people haven't seen and my fans can know me better... where I can create videos which are a little more candid and about my life without worrying to be prim and proper because I know I already have Instagram for that," she added.

"There isn't a specified agenda that 'oh Monday, we will talk about health, Tuesday about good looks, etc. The content would vary depending on my mood and what I would like to show my fans. Possibly something funny, casual and cool like an everyday life glimpse for my fans," she concluded.

Disha is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on social media. The actress has over 24 million followers on Instagram, and the actress always stuns her followers with some of her beautiful photos.

Disha Patani will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang. It stars veteran Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and will release next year. Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa.

On the personal front, Disha is in news for her alleged break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. It was their countless appearances together and the sizzling chemistry they shared that first made people start talking about them being a couple. Not only that, but the pair are also great friends and share common interests. They have apparently decided to continue with their friendship despite the circumstances.

