Disha Patani on Malang: We actually shot for rave parties which is a little different from regular parties

Actress Disha Patani is no doubt taking our breath away with her hot avatar in the upcoming film, Malang. From the frames where we saw Disha ace the adventure sports sequences to the various kinds of parties that the trailer showcased. Neon passion, beachside chilling and techno vibes all the way- the actress now tells us, out of the many party sequences, the one that she enjoyed the most!

"I enjoyed all the party sequences because we had a lot of actual hippies in the shoot and it was so nice to see how you have different kinds of people from all across the world coming and you know just like partying and how they are bonding. We actually shot for rave parties which is a little different from regular parties so for me this was the first time I saw something like this and it was a very different and nice experience", shares Disha Patani from her days of shoot for Malang.

From the looks of the trailer, Disha is truly a package of hotness, innocence and is literally seeming like the soul of Malang. Donning a bikini-clad avatar and looking every bit gorgeous in every frame, Disha is exuding boho vibes which makes her character very interesting. Her character in the film stays very undisclosed despite the many shades that we are seeing.

The actress on the work front has a stellar line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on February 7, 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing him on the big screen with Radhe and followed by Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

