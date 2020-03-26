Disha Patani shares a throwback picture, her life before the quarantine!

Disha Patani was in the mood for some nostalgia. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture and wrote how her quarantine body was not ready yet! The actress truly has a body to be admired and also envied. Within hours of upload, it fetched over 1.8 million likes and 22K comments.

Well, this is actually the reason why she has a massive fan-following on social media. Fans look forward to her smouldering pictures that can set our screens ablaze. And this one is no exception.

Have a look right here:

Also, recently, she shared some pictures of her cat and said this is how she has been passing her days at home. In case you missed the post, here you go:

This year, she already had success in the form of Malang and now she's gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina, and Ek Villain 2.

