Disha Patani shares a throwback picture, her life before the quarantine!

Updated: Mar 26, 2020, 08:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Disha Patani was in the mood for some nostalgia. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture and wrote how her quarantine body was not ready yet!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Disha Patani

Disha Patani was in the mood for some nostalgia. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture and wrote how her quarantine body was not ready yet! The actress truly has a body to be admired and also envied. Within hours of upload, it fetched over 1.8 million likes and 22K comments.

Well, this is actually the reason why she has a massive fan-following on social media. Fans look forward to her smouldering pictures that can set our screens ablaze. And this one is no exception.

ðÂÂ¸ those were the days ðÂÂµ #quarantinebodynotreadyyet ðÂÂ°ðÂÂ°

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 24, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

Me, passing my days at home like this ðÂÂ°

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 19, 2020 at 2:47am PDT

This year, she already had success in the form of Malang and now she's gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina, and Ek Villain 2.

