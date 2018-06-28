Disha Patani shows acrobatic skills with a jaw-dropping somersault

Disha Patani often shares insights into her tough workout routines through social media proving to be an inspiration to her fans and followers

Actress Disha Patani, who is riding high on the earth-shattering success of her last release Baaghi 2, has always been focused when it comes to her health, and fitness regime. Disha has just shared a video of herself on her Instagram account wherein she is seen performing a jaw-dropping forward somersault.

The actress who was a part of this year's highest grossing action film is seen doing thrilling action herself in this video and displaying some daredevil stunts and showcasing her acrobatic skills.

Disha took to her Instagram page and posted the video and captioned it by writing," dishapataniTrain train"

Acquiring some other set of skills is always important. To acquire those skills, Disha devotes proper time to hardcore specialized training. The actress often shares insights into her tough workout routines through social media proving to be an inspiration to her fans and followers.

Apart from impressing the audience with her mesmerizing looks and and stunning dancing skills, Disha Patani has wooed the audience with her washboard abs and perfect figure time and again. On the work front, Disha has signed Salman Khan's keenly awaited film Bharat.

