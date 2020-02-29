Disha Patani started 2020 with a bang and has a power-packed line up

Bollywood's live-wire, Disha Patani is on a success high first with Malang and then her recent single from Baaghi 3, 'Do You Love Me'. The actress isn't leaving any stone unturned and has already started 2020 with a bang.

Taking no rest after Malang, Disha has already started shooting for her next movie Radhe. The audiences already have started demanding more of Disha as they are in total awe on how stunning her transformation has been. Disha Patani left the audiences stunned with her performance in Malang with her extremely hot avatar and her recent single from Baaghi 3, 'Do You Love Me' which has taken the nation by a storm.

Having no rest after Malang, Disha has started working for her upcoming movies where the actress is sharing constant BTS and looks here and there and the audiences can't keep calm to see what's in store for them.

Disha Patani is enjoying this busy schedule and giving better performances than expected and is surely the one all directors are having an eye on as the actress can easily attract the audiences and the audiences go gaga over her performances.

