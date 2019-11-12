Disha Patani steps out in a casual floral skirt and camisole; shop here

Disha Patani was spotted at a popular salon, and the actress looked pretty in a white camisole top, which she paired with a blue floral skirt. Bharat fame was all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi in the city. Step out of the house in this casual attire, and make the heads turn with your sultry looks! Before you buy, check out Disha's outfit right away!

Viscose A-Line Skirt:

Upgrade your casual wear wardrobe with this A-line Skirt from Cotton Breeze. Style these with a solid tee and heels for a chic look. Get this look at the discounted price of Rs 265 only. Shop here.

A-Line Maxi Skirt:

This trendy skirt is a pure stunner and makes an everlasting statement whenever you wear it. This gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. A pair of nice pumps and chandelier earrings will complete this gorgeous look! While the refined colour scheme makes it visually appealing. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 487 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Lace high Low Skirt:

This frill skirt with high low pattern in lace fabric can be paired with a neutral top to get all attention to you. Be confident and comfortable in this skirt by Smarty Pants. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 549 only. Shop here.

Handwoven Crochet Boho Cotton Short Skirt:

Camey women cotton knee-length skirt with an elasticated waistband it's so comfortable and stylish. Floral multicolour beautiful design knee-length skirt. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 922 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates