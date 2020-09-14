Search

Disha Patani stuns in a dewy make-up look, shares a selfie with fans

Updated: 14 September, 2020 08:06 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha Patani shared a selfie with her fans and what stunned was her dewy make-up look.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Disha Patani
Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post. Disha shared a string of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Disha looks stunning in a floral dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and the dewy make-up adds an extra glow to her perfect skin.

In the picture she wrote, "Dewy makeup by me" along with a heart emoji.

Disha recently shared a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She didn't mention the name of the project but it is said she was working for a brand shoot.

However, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during the lockdown as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up which reunites her with "Malang" director Mohit Suri.

First Published: 14 September, 2020 07:12 IST

