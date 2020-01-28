Disha Patani has taken inspiration from this Hollywood baddie for Malang

Disha Patani says she drew inspiration from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for her role in the upcoming film Malang, which sees her play a character with shades of grey.

"It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into the narration, I said yes to it. Because very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie. Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)," Patani said.

Malang also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and the teaser assets shared so far have been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. In fact, the chemistry between Disha and Aditya has been widely spoken about. Talking about this, Disha said, "I am lucky that I get to work with people I have admired. That admiration shows on screen. People I have worked with are so easy. If you feel comfortable with each other then that works well. That's the major key to chemistry."

Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

