Disha Patani talks about numbers, audience and lots more!

Disha Patani's latest performance in Malang has all of the audience talking who is loving her extremely hot avatar. Disha has even taken everyone by total awe for her latest dance track in Baaghi 3. The audience has not stopped hooting and whistling as soon as the actress was seen on-screen. Talking about all of the success, Disha shares her side of the story. The actress is basking in the success of Malang is definitely is the most desirable actress- from the filmmakers to the audience, everyone.

Commenting on how the box office numbers affect the success or failure, Disha says, "As an actor, it makes me happy that people are loving Malang. Box office numbers are certainly an important factor to measure success, but I don't think they're the ultimate benchmark".

Talking on how the audiences and makers are interdependent on the success of a film Disha says, "The box office success of a movie runs parallel to how much fans love it. In a way, both of them are intertwined. For a confidence boost, it certainly helps to know that all the hard work put in by everyone has paid off".

Disha is surely playing the X-factor to all the projects that she is a part of and the audiences are flocking to the theatres to see her specifically. The actress raises the bar and temperature of hotness in a completely different way with each of her projects. Even the directors are roping her for their films as every film she has done has always charted big at the box office.

Disha having an extremely busy schedule is shooting for Radhe which will mark her reunion with Salman Khan. The next one being Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

