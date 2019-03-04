Disha Patani to Karisma Kapoor: How to get your airport look right

bollywood-fashion

Bollywood celebrities and their airport style are something every fan looks forward too! Now it's time to get your favourite celebrity look in a jiffy

Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Airport look is the new fad, and one can't deny that. Your favourite Bollywood celebrities are time and again spotted leaving the city and coming back, and their airport spotting is one such proof of their fashion identity. By acing the airport attires, B-town celebs have created their own niche in the world of fashion. Now, it's easy to get the airport look right by shopping from the right place.

Disha Patani's blush pink jacket:

Though winters are about to end, jackets are never out of fashion. Disha Patani looked chic in a pair of black track pants and a white tee worn with a pretty pink jacket. The actress completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and sports shoes. Get this trendy Disha Patani's look right here!

Karisma Kapoor's boots:

Karisma Kapoor is as fashionable as her sister. The actress opted for a basic slogan sweatshirt, paired with blue denim and black boots. Wish to don a casual look just like this '90s actress, check out this latest fashion trend right here.

Radhika Apte's high slit dress:

Who hates a simple floral dress for the airport? A trend-setting outfit with comfort is a deadly combination. It's high time to ditch the fussy dresses and go ahead with simplicity. Get this Radhika Apte's chic look right here

Daisy Shah's military print shirt:

Daisy Shah was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a camo shirt and black jeans. Her black boots and matching jacket and sunnies added a classy touch to her look. Get it right here.

