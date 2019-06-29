Disha Patani ups the fashion game with her stunning floral print dress

bollywood-fashion

Disha Patani is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds in capturing all the eyeballs with her sartorial picks, each time

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

Disha Patani never fails to grab the attention of the world with her impeccable sense of style and her stunning sartorial choices! Recently, the actress was seen wearing a pretty white strappy maxi dress with a dark blue floral print, taking all inspo from Chinese classic motifs. Disha completed her outfit with gold duster earrings and her long wavy hair. Her eyes were highlighted with a purple and blue shaded eyeliner and her nude lipstick was an add on to her gorgeous look.

Disha is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds in capturing all the eyeballs with her sartorial picks, each time. Always carrying confidence with her enviable figure, Disha is the one who is setting the style statement straight up high.

Styling @mohitrai

Recently, the actress was witnessed essaying the role of a trapeze artist in the blockbuster 'Bharat' which entered the 100 crore club at the box office and her bodacious dance moves in the hit song 'Slow Motion' is receiving all the appreciation and she has taken over the world like a storm.

Disha is well known to be the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she is famous for her brave choices of films and the actress is loved and adored by film-makers. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peaks of her dance and fitness videoes are a treat to the fan-frenzy.

Styling @mohitrai

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and now Bharat is galloping towards the Rs 200-crore mark. The talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang.

