Disha Patani wants to visit Wagah Border

Disha Patani, recently, missed the opportunity of being part of army scenes in Baaghi 2, being shot at Wagah Border

Disha Patani (Pic/Instagrammed by Disha Patani)

Wagah Attari Border, which is located in Amritsar, Punjab has always fascinated people from both the nations and the recent one is Disha Patani. The actress too wanted to watch the ceremony at the border and it's been on her wishlist for long.

A source close to the actress said, "Disha has always been fascinated by the Indian army and the disciplined lifestyle of real-life soldiers which inspires Disha in many ways."

Disha's Bharat cast recently shot at Wagah Border, however, since she wasn't part of those scenes she couldn't be on the iconic location. The actress missed the opportunity of being part of army scenes in Baaghi 2 as well.

The source further added, "Though, Disha has made up her mind that she will visit Wagah Border soon and meet the BSF soldiers with due permission."

Disha Patani has been setting the temperatures soaring on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen showcasing some high-octane action moves in Bharat. The actress will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Abbas Zafar's directorial.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan.

