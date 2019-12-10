Disha Patani will resume shooting for KTina post Radhe wrap!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The hottest girl of B-town Disha Patani is all set to own 2020 with her back to back movie releases. The actress has Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur that hits the screens in February 2020, Radhe opposite Salman Khan that releases on Eid, followed by Ekta Kapoor's KTina, that is expected to come out by the year-end.

The first schedule of KTina was shot last month in Chandigarh, after which Disha began her prep for Radhe. The actress is currently shooting for the Prabhudheva movie that will see her opposite Salman Khan, yet again. Disha will resume shooting for KTina in April 2020, after she has wrapped up Radhe.

Disha seems to be the actor to watch out for in 2020 as not only does she have big-ticket films with Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan and directors like Mohit Suri and Prabhudheva but will also shoulder KTina, who's first look had striking similarities with her film's producer Ekta Kapoor's look, with all the astrological elements and rings intact!

In fact, Ekta had also shared Disha's first look from KTina on her Instagram and captioned it as, "KTINA ka sab ko 'JAI MATA DI' ! (she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said) but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins."

