Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani tests COVID positive

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father and two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow. Following their corona test reports, the zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

