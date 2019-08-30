Disha Patani's fit body takes social media by storm

bollywood

Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photographs where she can be seen flaunting her perfecting toned hourglass body in a white bralette and thigh-high slit yoga pants.

Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a string of photographs of her flaunting her fit and well-chiselled body on social media. Disha took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photographs where she can be seen flaunting her perfecting toned hourglass body in a white bralette and thigh high slit yoga pants.

In one image, she is seen flaunting her muscles with her back towards the camera: "(muscle emoji) be better than you were yesterday." Disha, who was last seen on screen in "Bharat", often shares videos of her work out regimes on social media. On the work front, she is currently busy with "Malang". It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

