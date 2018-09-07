Disha Patani's latest dance video will inspire you to hit the dance floor

bollywood

Apart from being a brilliant actor, Disha Patani is a phenomenal dancer as well and she has proved that time and again

Disha Patani

Dance is the easiest way for one to connect their body to their soul. A dancer is an artist, who puts in all they have got into a performance, be it energy, enthusiasm, expression, skills, and mainly their heart. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Disha Patani is a phenomenal dancer as well and she has proved that time and again. Who can forget her electrifying performance on a popular song by Beyonce.

And the actress is back to win our hearts with her dance. In her latest post, we see her dancing to one of the hottest tracks by Chris Brown, 'Pills & Automobiles'.

Her passion for dance can be seen through her zeal and vividness. The ease with which she dances, definitely inspires us to dance too! With this video, Disha proves that she can burn the dance floor.

Disha will be next seen in the movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri and will be releasing on Eid 2019.

