Disha Patani's neon sweatshirt is proof that winter and fashion go hand in hand!

Disha Patani, who is considered as one of the fashionistas, and is often snapped giving out major fashion goals to all the women out there, was snapped at her casual best. The actress' grabbed eyeballs in a neon green sweatshirt, which she paired with white denim shorts and a pair of sports shoes.

This winter, you can get fashionable too, at affordable prices. Where do you ask? Well, Amazon is just your one-stop destination for all the fashion outfits at a discounted amount. Check it out!

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Women's Sling Bag (Red):

A dream to create an avant-garde range of handbags and accessories that manifest this free-spirited culture. To be adorned by today's urban woman who reflects the tomorrows. With a confident aesthetic sense, sleek cuts and an indulgent voice to suit any occasion. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 914 only on Amazon. Shop here.

PS: The price may vary as per the daily deals

Air Cushion Athletic Sports Shoes:

This pair of sneakers is designed to be resistant to impact thereby absorbing shock when you walk around. The mesh upper is made from a breathable material, which provides breathability, helping your feet stay dry and cool all day long. Get this one at the discounted amount of Rs 899 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Denim Finely Rugged Shorts:

Blue regular fit highly distressed regular length mid-rise ripped denim shorts, has five pockets and button zip closure. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Plain Cotton Hoodie:

T-Shirt Factory offers quality casual wear in the widest variety which makes it easy to choose, at prices that are easy to reach and excellent service support which makes shopping easy to enjoy. T-Shirt Factory products are made of premium fabrics to ensure the best quality and great comfort. T-Shirt Factory keeps inventing to help you keep inventing exciting new experiences in your life! Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 749 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates