Disha Patani's new spirited workout video will inspire you to hit the gym

Disha Patani is a fitness freak, and her Instagram posts are proof enough. Disha's obsession for fitness is only too well known! In fact, the actress is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look. Her workout videos not only motivate and inspire fans, Disha regularly posts videos and pictures on social media so that they take to working out. Disha Patani has now posted a video on her Instagram where the actress is seen sweating out at her gym.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Hi guys, super excited to share my 1st workout routine with all of you! It includes all the exercises that are part of my back workout and it was so much fun shooting with my friend Alex."

Sometime back, it was reported that Disha prefers to work out twice a day. Kickboxing and dancing are other ways through which she stays fit, apart from working out and lifting weights. Speaking of her workout sessions, Disha Patani said in an interview with mid-day: "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onSep 22, 2019 at 12:42am PDT

Having once trained on concrete terrace floors, she also mentioned how falling on her head made her lose memory. "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything." Disha further added: "I need the strength that I develop in the gym to build strong shoulders for gymnastics. I need strong legs to pull off MMA. Only if I am strong will I be able to pull off these movements. So, I weight-train for 60-90 minutes, six days a week."

Disha Patani will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang. It stars veteran Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and will release next year.

