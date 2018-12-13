Disha Patani's pooch Bella accompanies her on the sets of Bharat

bollywood

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's pet dog, Bella, has been accompanying her to the set of Bharat. The pooch is often seen in the actor's vanity van curling up on the sofa. Being a star dog, it has an attitude to match, especially when it does not get adequate attention. Disha also has a pet cat, Jasmine. The two also have their own Instagram accounts.

After a successful stint with Baaghi 2, and promoting numerous brands, Disha Patani is also training immensely hard for Salman Khan's Bharat. She plays a trapeze artist in the film. Sources suggest that the actor, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film. The makers will have some hairy tales to relate at a later stage. The actress has time and again been treating the audience with the insights into her training sessions for Bharat.

Including performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

