Disha Patani's sharara set is all you need this wedding season! Buy here

Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Malang and Radhe, opted for a white sharara set to attend the mahurat pooja of Salman Khan-starrer. The actress, who shared the screen space with Salman in Bharat, is all set to reunite with the Dabangg star in Radhe. As the wedding season has arrived, you can get one sharara set to attend the next Indian function of your bestie. Take a look!

Disha Patani/picture courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram account

Rayon Printed Kurti With Palazzo:

Impress everyone with your stunning traditional look by wearing this rayon, Kurti. Featuring a striking design and pattern, it will surely put you in the limelight. Made of rayon, this regular-fit Kurti also ensures utmost comfort. Designed with absolute perfection, this rayon Kurti is soft against the skin and will keep you at ease. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 725 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Grey Foil Print Cotton Sharara Set with Net Dupatta:

We understand that there is more to fashion than just style and elegance. Keeping this in mind, Amazon tries to connect with the modern woman on a whole new level and hence we are able to design Kurtis that cater to her every mood. Be it a party, a wedding, a festival or a casual gathering, the unique and subtle design of these Kurtis enables women to wear them on different occasions and put on a graceful look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,999 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Women's Peach Rayon Short Kurti With Sharara:

Understanding the changing fashion requirements of the woman, we felt the need for a one-stop solution for all style queries. with the same thought, we introduced the brand Janasya that caters primarily to the work and casual wear requirements of modern Indian women who has an independent mindset. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,599 only. Shop here.

Designer Sharara with Plazzo Style Suit:

The young women of today aren't one to conform to the fads of fashion for her fashion is an expression of her dynamic, vibrant self. And the contemporary ethnic wear of fabzara caries all the perfect designs that resonate with her mind. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 2,149 only on Amazon. Shop here.

