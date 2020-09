Disha Salian last called her friend, didn't dial 100: Mumbai police

Dispelling rumours that the last call from celebrity manager Disha Salian's phone was to the police emergency service, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that her last phone call was to a friend.

"The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claim that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false," a Mumbai Police official said.

This comes as several rumours and reports are being circulated surrounding the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha Salian had died on June 8, following which Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had recently refuted reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot. Later Disha Salian's father had also filed a written complaint at Malvani police station in Mumbai against three people for allegedly spreading rumours about her death.

Last month, BJP leader Narayan Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had not died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Meanwhile, public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Disha Salian's death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Sushant Singh Rajput's.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever