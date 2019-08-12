Disha Vakani might return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says Dilip Joshi

television

In a conversation with a publication, Dilip Joshi renowned as Jethalal spoke about his journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and also hinted on a possible return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television shows on the sitcom. The show is popular for its socially relevant topics with light-hearted content. The cast and crew of this show celebrated eleven years of its completion. Out of the two lead characters - Dilip Joshi as Jethalal and Disha Vakani as Dayaben, the latter quit the show post delivering a girl child. However, reports about Disha returning to the show have also been resurfacing on social media.

There were reports that Disha Vakani will only return to the show only if all her conditions are fulfilled. Allegedly, Disha Vakani, who became a household name as Dayaben, had asked for a hike in her fees. Such on and off news about her return has been doing the rounds. Now, in an interview with DNA, actor Dilip Joshi, who has done both television and films, spoke about Disha Vakani. When he was asked how comfortable would he be if they rope in a new face as his onscreen wife, Dayaben. To which, Joshi said, "I don't know, never say never. Disha might return as Dayaben. I'm hoping and keeping my fingers crossed." Would he be comfortable with the developments made in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi told the daily, "If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There's no option."

Dilip Joshi also feels and admits that slipping into Disha Vakani's shoes for Dayaben's character is a tough task. "I think she owns this character. She has worked hard for nine-and-a-half years," said Jethalal.

Although Jethalal is married in the show, he has a crush on Babita, and the sweet relationship showed between them is cute and funny. Speaking about it, Dilip Joshi said that he always wanted this relationship to be clean and innocent. "I have always maintained from day one that there is no vulgarity involved in Babita-Jethalal's relationship. There's innocence in it. I don't think I have crossed the line," concluded Dilip Joshi.

On a related note, there are several memes generated on social media that feature Babita and Jethalal.

