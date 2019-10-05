Disha Vakani to have a grand re-entry as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Finally! The residents of Gokuldham Society and the audience have something to rejoice about. Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben from the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is returning to the show. After a lot of back-and-forth in the past two years, the makers have finally been able to convince Disha to return to the show.

Disha Vakani, who became a mother to a baby girl named Stuti, wanted to spend her time with the child as she was very small. However, the actress will have a grand re-entry on the show, and it's during the period of Navratri. Yes, you heard that right! It is during this ongoing festival that Dayaben will make her entry by dancing in her patent Garba style.

According to a report in spotboye.com, while the residents of Gokuldham society are busy discussing the preparations for this festival, they miss Dayaben. According to the portal, a source was quoted saying, "Disha Vakani will soon begin her shoot and her entry will be quite grand. During the Navratri track, whole Gokuldham society will be seen discussing and missing Dayaben and her unbeatable garba. But the one who will be missing her the most will be her husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) who will take an oath in front of Devi Maa that he will not play garba until and unless Daya comes back and does garba with him."

Continuing further, the source added, "That's when the whole society members start their search for Dayaben and try to get her back but unfortunately all their attempts will fail. Just when everybody loses hope, Daya will make a smashing entry. Makers are trying hard to make her entry as intriguing as possible."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved shows and is successfully running for the last 11 years. Dilip Joshi plays Disha Vakani's husband (Jethalal) in this show, who is the lead couple.

