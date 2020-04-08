Dishy deliveries

Most of us have taken to cooking at home like never before, even if we felt lost at sea every time we entered the kitchen before the lockdown. But despite all the fancy dishes we have been whipping up, we sometimes might want to take a break and order food in. You can do just that with a five-star in Juhu, which has now started home-delivering dishes under a service called Home Delights. You can ask for salads like quinoa chaat and the classic Caesar salad, Indian dishes like curd rice, dal makhni, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, Malabar egg curry and paneer lasooni, and Italian dishes like pizza and pasta. Craving dessert? Ask for orange creme caramel, old fashion pastry, or moong dal halwa.

Till April 30

At JW Marriott, Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Call 9004616506

