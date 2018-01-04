Disney hotels replace 'Do Not Disturb' signs

Walt Disney World (DIS) has replaced the "Do Not Disturb" signs with "Room Occupied" signs at few of its hotels in Orlando, Florida, the media reported



Walt Disney World (DIS) has replaced the "Do Not Disturb" signs with "Room Occupied" signs at few of its hotels in Orlando, Florida, the media reported. Disney is also allowing housekeeping and maintenance staff to enter the rooms on a daily basis, the company announced on Wednesday.

They will knock and announce their presence before entering, reports CNN. "The Disney Resort hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room, even when this sign is displayed, for maintenance, safety, security or any other purpose," read the new signs.

Hilton (HLT) Hotels and Resorts also changed its policy in November 2017. The hotel chain said the new policy recommends that staffers alert a security or duty manager after 24 hours of consecutive "Do Not Disturb" sign usage.

The changes follow a massacre at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas last year, CNN reported. Gunman Stephen Paddock rented a room on the 32nd floor and turned it into a sniper's nest with an arsenal of rifles. He shot into an open-air concert on the ground below, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

However, Disney and Hilton have not confirmed whether the Las Vegas mass shooting prompted the policy change Disney said that it was based on safety, security and guest experience, and it was evaluating whether to change its policy at additional hotels.

