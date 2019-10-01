Disney unveils animated feature film Frozen 2's track list

The soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming Frozen 2, featuring seven original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and an original score by Christophe Beck, is available for pre-order in international markets. Disney unveiled the animated feature film's track list yesterday. New songs — which welcome the vocal talent of the film's stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood — include the titles All is found, Some things never change, Into the unknown, When I am alder, Lost in the woods, Show yourself and The next right thing, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

