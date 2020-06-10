Disney's Artemis Fowl all set to release on June 12

Step into a magical new world as Disney+ Hotstar Premium brings you the biggest theatrical premiere of the year with Disney's Artemis Fowl. Based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped.

Directed by five-time Academy Award-nominee Kenneth Branagh, Artemis Fowl features a stellar star cast, including Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell. The movie also marks the debut for young talented artists, Ferdia Shaw and Lara Mcdonnell in the lead roles; and features Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie in key character portrayals.

Lara McDonnell essays the character of Holly Short, an 84-year-old fairy, a fierce member of the fairy special forces, LEPrecon. In the movie, Dame Judi Dench is Commander Root the shrewd, cagey chief of the fairy reconnaissance forces. Lara recalls how she got emotional when she met Dame Judi Dench for the first time and that moment for her was no less than a dream come true.

Talking about the moment, Lara McDonnell said, "I first met her a couple of weeks before filming began, which was a really incredible experience. When I first met her, I was so overwhelmed and excited because this was Dame Judi Dench. So I went to shake her hand and she gave me a hug, which made me tear up a little. She's so lovely and she's so down to earth and so totally normal. Getting to work with someone as experienced and as lovely as she was really an honor... its the stuff of dreams."

She further added, "Commander Root is Holly's boss... she oversees the police in the fairy world. She understands that Root is her boss, but she always speaks her mind so she has to tread carefully. She understands what Hollys been through with her dad and that she's still going through that and she is hard on her, but only because she wants her to do well. In fact, she is quietly rooting for her to overcome all the people who were talking about her dad and to show that she really can be an amazing officer.

Artemis Fowl is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 12, 2020.

