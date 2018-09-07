Disproportionate rise in vehicles vis-a-vis highways: Nitin Gadkari

national

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a disproportionate increase in private vehicles vis-a-vis highway expansion and emphasised the need to develop a robust public transportation system.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at "MOVE: Global Mobility Summit" being held.

According to the minister, there has been an over 10 times growth in the number of vehicles during the last 25 years and the number of two-wheelers has exploded.

The minister called for an efficient public transport system in the country, run on electricity or alternate fuels.

"This has necessitated re-inventing the public transport system in the country," Gadkari said.

In addition, Gadkari assured the automobile companies that the government is committed to develop alternative fuels -- anything that can substitute imports and is cost effective.

Besides, the minister emphasised the need to bring down the huge cost of petroleum imports.

