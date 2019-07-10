'Disqualify rebel MLAs,' Congress tells Speaker as one more quits

national

In counter-offensive, delegation of Congress leaders meet Speaker and submit petition seeking disqualification under the anti-defection law

Congress party's youth wing wears a mask of Home Minister Amit Shah (C) as he holds a suitcase of fake notes during a protest against alleged horse-tradingÃ‚Â of lawmakers by BJP. Pic /PTI

Bengaluru: Fighting to save the coalition government in Karnataka, the Congress on Tuesday sought the assembly Speaker's intervention in disqualifying its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members after another MLA quit the party.

In a counter-offensive after 13 MLAs resigned Saturday dealing a blow to the 13-month-old government, a delegation of Congress leaders met Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and submitted the petition seeking, under the anti-defection law, disqualification of the rebel legislators in line with the decision taken at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Tuesday. After meeting the speaker, state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said according to the CLP decision, they submitted the petition seeking action against the MLAs "who have resigned and have joined hands with the BJP to bring down the government". The anti-defection law applies to them, he claimed, adding further action will be taken by the Speaker. "I hope that they will be disqualified to save democracy."

Even as the CLP took the decision to petition the Speaker, party's Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig, who was suspended recently for alleged anti-party activities, put in his papers. The rebel MLAs, camping in Maharashtra, however, appeared undeterred by the Congress's disqualification move and said there was no question of them withdrawing resignations.

"There is no question of us withdrawing the resignation. We have resigned voluntarily and have not indulged in any anti-party activity," said Congress MLA S T Somasekhar.

8 resignations not in order: Governor

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said the resignation letters of eight MLAs were not in the prescribed format and he has asked the legislators to submit them properly.

Crisis rocks Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed uproar over the Karnataka crisis with Congress members storming the well of the House and raising slogans, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day.

