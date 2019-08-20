Dissecting graphic content

things-to-do

A day-long workshop will teach participants how to adapt graphic novels to suit the digital medium

Frames from a graphic novel by Chetan Sharma

Sacred Games is all the rage these days, now that the second season of the hit web series has released. Will Sartaj Singh be able to avert a nuclear disaster? What is the exact role that the character called Guruji is playing in carrying out a terror attack in Mumbai city? How did Gaitonde come to be the fearsome gangster he is portrayed as? These are the questions viewers are asking ever since the show launched on August 15.

But none of this would have been possible had a team of scriptwriters not got together to adapt the Vikram Chandra novel for the screen. A workshop this week called Beyond the Storyboard will teach participants the same process of turning a book into a piece of text fit for a film or TV series. The event will also include a section where illustrator Chetan Sharma will tell participants what it takes to adapt a graphic novel for the digital medium, arming them with the skills that were required for making a film like V for Vendetta or Sin City.



Siddharth Jain

Sidharth Jain of Story Ink, a company that offers written content for producers and directors, will conduct the storyboarding segment of the workshop. "It's important to keep in mind that while writing a novel is a solitary exercise, writing a storyboard for a show involves collaborating with all sorts of people, starting from the director, to the cinematographer and different heads of departments," he tells us, explaining how — even though Sacred Games, the book, was a result of Chandra's own efforts — writing the script for the show was a whole different ball game.

On August 24, 10 am to 4 pm

At Essar House, 11, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Colony, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to avidlearning.in

Call 9769937710

Cost Rs 1,200 (includes lunch)

