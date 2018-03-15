Mumbai crime: Distressed youth and taxi driver help cops to nab airport conman

Punjab resident called for job interview gets fraudster caught after being duped of lakhs and vital documents



Accused Sanjay Yadav

This Punjab ka munda landed in the city of dreams to fulfil his own, only to be shown its ugly side right away. Satnam Singh, 21, who was called to the city last month with the false promise of a job in the US, was duped of nearly Rs 2.3 lakh, his mobile phone, debit cards and several important documents by a conman. The youth, however, ensured that the fraudster's game was up by getting him caught.

The Airport police, on March 10, arrested the accused, who went by the name Amrik Singh, alias Manjeet Singh. His interrogation revealed his name to be Sanjay Yadav, 46. He lived in a rented apartment with his family in Silvasa and has allegedly conned more than 15 people.

The job con

Narrating Satnam's story, the police said the resident of Punjab's Moga district had uploaded a video on personality development on YouTube a few days ago. He got a few responses for it, including one from Yadav, who claimed he could help the youngster get employment in the US. Believing him, when Satnam agreed, the accused asked him to come to Mumbai for the interview and sent him a flight ticket. He told Satnam to bring $2,500 as fees, educational certificates and bank documents, and even managed to con him into giving his debit card PIN.

After Satnam landed in Mumbai on February 28, Yadav sent an OLA cab to take him to Hotel Sahara Star, saying he wasn't allowed to carry his phone and belongings with him for the interview. Satnam reached the hotel and sent the cab back to the airport, to Yadav, with all his belongings. However, he soon realised there was no such interview and he had been conned. Seeing him distressed, the hotel's gatekeeper advised him to go to the police. He then went to the Airport police station and lodged a complaint.

On the accused's trail

The police scanned footage from CCTVs in the area and, with the help of the OLA driver, identified the accused, tracing him to Silvasa. A police source said, "Yadav not only conned Satnam, but also another man using Satnam's mobile number, getting him to deposit money in Satnam's account and later withdrawing it, having taken away Satnam's debit card."

The Airport police have found out about another complaint lodged against Yadav at Sahar police station, where the victim has alleged to being duped of R3.5 lakh. The Sahar police will take Yadav's custody soon. Senior police inspector Alka Mandve said, "Yadav has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 32 of the IPC. We expect more of his victims to come forward now."

15

Approximate number of people the accused has conned

Rs 2.3 lakh

Amount he took from the youth from Punjab

