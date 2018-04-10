Disturbed over caste violence RSS worker sets himself on fire, dies in hospital

Apr 10, 2018, 18:25 IST | mid-day online desk

Raghuveer Sharan Gupta, a chemist shop owner and a worker of RSS, had poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in city's Vaishali Nagar area

RSS workerRepresentational Picture

A 45-year-old man, who was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) died at a Delhi hospital on Sunday after immolating himself. The man was  disturbed over caste-based protests in the country

Raghuveer Sharan Gupta, a chemist shop owner and a worker of RSS, had poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in city's Vaishali Nagar area.

"Gupta died at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi last night," DCP West (Jaipur) Ashok Gupta said. In a statement to the police, Gupta allegedly said that there were tensions within his family and that he was also upset over the caste-based divide and protests in the society.

Initially admitted to the SMS Hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries, the family members of Gupta took him to a hospital in New Delhi for his treatment.

"Gupta was upset with caste-based violence in the country. He was also upset over Bharat bandh rumour for April 10," the RSS said in a release. A number of Dalit organizations held strike across India on April 2 to protest against alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

With Inputs From ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text

Trending Video

Tags

rashtriya swayamsevak sanghnational news
Go to top