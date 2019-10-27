Ditch the cards

Most likely

Most Likely is a card game-turned-app by Robot Mafia Studio. This one is a drinking game. The app shows up a question and everyone votes on who in the group is the most likely to do it. The chosen one has to drink. The app also has a child-friendly version included in case you want to play this in a family setting.

Platform: Android, iOS;

Freemium

Mortal kombat 11

If you are in the mood for something more brutal and testosterone-filled, you may want to go in for Mortal Kombat 11. For fans, there are a lot familiar faces from the previous series and for beginners, some amount of random button mashing also works. You can, of course, perform all sorts of fatalities for total humiliation. What better way to show people you love them than to rip the guts out of their defeated avatar?

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX, Switch

Price: Rs 2,499

Mario kart 8 deluxe

Racing with friends is always fun, but Mario Kart 8 pushes that to the limit with crazy levels, great power ups and a lot of fun modes. You can either play on the Switch screen or dock the game and play it on a big screen TV. You can play four at a time. You will need extra controllers though, as a standard switch comes with only two.

Platform: Switch

Price: Rs 3,999

Hot potato

Hot Potato is a nice and family-friendly game that involves passing a phone running the game, aka, the hot potato to each person as they try to answer the question displayed before the potato explodes. The game has all sorts of questions that range from silly trivia to mathematics and challenges. The game has over 1,000 challenges that should you keep you busy for a long time.

Platform: Android, iOS

Freemium

Jackbox party 6

These guys launch a new one every year and each is worth buying. All you need is more than one person. There's Push the button! where you have to figure out who is an alien in your crew of space explorers. Dictionarium has players defining new words. Trivia Murder Party 2 is a quiz game. Answer a question wrong and there is a very real chance of being eliminated.

Platform: PC, Mac, PS4, XBOX, Switch, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick

Price: Rs 699

The dark pictures: man of medan

Not all games are happy and bright. If you are in the mood for something spooky, get Man of Medan. The game takes everyone on a survival horror experience, complete with jump scares, a creepy ship and the chance to betray or help your friends so you can survive. It is worth mentioning that your character can die during the game, regardless of whom you choose to side with. Up to five people can play this at a time.

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC

Price: Rs 736

Heads up!

Heads Up! is a fun game where you have to figure out what is written on your phone screen with clues from your friends and family. Guess the maximum right before the time limit of 60 seconds is up and you can score a point for each. If you feel it is taking too much time, you can always pass to guess the next one. The game has 18 categories to choose from including movies, celebrities, animals, accents and characters.

Platform: Android, iOS

Freemium

Twitter decides to offer you a new emoji for Diwali

Twitter has introduced a limited special diya emoji for Diwali this year. You can activate the emoji by just typing #Diwali or #Happy Diwali. As soon as you do, a tiny diya will appear next to it. The emoji works on both white and black backgrounds, but if you use dark mode, the flame will appear bigger. The emoji will only be available until Tuesday, October 29.

Google's quantum 'breakthrough'

Researchers at Google have claimed that they have achieved quantum supremacy. This means their quantum computer managed to solve a computing task that would take a super computer 10,000 years in just three minutes 20 seconds. But, it will be years before this computer is ready for commercial and research use.

Grid

Taking a break from hardcore driving sims, developer Codemasters focuses on the fun of driving with their reboot of GRID. With opponents that you can anger with your rough driving and flashbacks that let you correct mistakes, there is a lot of new ideas in the new GRID. While the ideas are great, they are not pushed enough to become real game changers. I do like GRID a lot but I would recommend waiting to see what the new Need For Speed has in store before investing in this.

Rating: 3.5/5

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters

Platform: PC, PS4

Price: PC: Rs 1,299; PS4: Rs 3,499

Watch Video: Technophile Jaison Lewis reviews the racing game GRID

