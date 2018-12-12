Ditch the mall for some army-style adventure in Mumbai

things-to-do

If your idea of fun is slightly more adventurous, gather your friends and family to get a taste of army life

The weather gods have hit pause on the humidity, and the ephemeral winter is here. So, before it disappears like an Instagram story, it's time to head outdoors. The city calendar is already brimming with nature trails, heritage tours and midnight biking itineraries. But if your idea of fun is slightly more adventurous, gather your friends and family to get a taste of army life.

Family's Adventure in Nature is a day-long family event packed with activities including rifle shooting, mine hunt, tunnel crossing and boot camps. Participants will also learn what combat fitness-training entails and pick up a few survival skills.

"We have invited retired army commandos to share their experiences that will help children appreciate and learn from the Indian Army value of service before self," says Vaishali Shah, founder, Edufun Life School that is organising the event in Andheri. The school regularly conducts activities that help parents and kids bond in nature.

If the first round leaves you hungry for more, you can also sign up for additional activities like zip-lining, Burma bridge crossing, tyre walk balance, etc, at an extra cost. Shah assures that participants will be provided with safety gear, and all activities will be conducted under the guidance of well-trained staff.

ON: December 15 and 16, 8 am to 6 pm (entry slot wise)

AT: Bhavan's Nature & Adventure Centre, Bhavan's College Campus, Andheri West.

CALL: 8879113212

ENTRY: Rs 249

