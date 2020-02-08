If you've always wanted to go scuba diving, but haven't had the time to get acquainted, this regular pool training workshop on weekends and weekdays in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, starting this weekend, is ideal for you. They will provide quality training through an experienced team of dive instructors, which will include online theory study, pool training on weekends and four open water dives, for which one will have to travel outside the city. The benefit of taking this course? It will save you a whole lot of time when you want to go scuba diving abroad.

ON February 8, 10 am to 4 pm; February 9, 11 am to 4 pm

AT Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

CALL 24928175

Email info@orcadiveclub.in

COST Rs 16,000 onwards

