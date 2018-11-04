Diver dies in Indonesia plane crash search ops

international

The crash of the Boeing 737 Max 8 is the latest in a series of tragedies that have struck Indonesia this year, including an earthquake

Indonesian authorities on Saturday confirmed the death of one of the divers searching for the wreckage of the Lion Air plane that crashed on October 29 in the Java sea, killing all 189 people on board.

The victim was identified as Syachrul Anto, a member of the Indonesian Diving Rescue Team. National Search and Rescue Agency director Muhammad Syaugi said that the diver lost consciousness during the dive and died later at the Koja Regional Hospital.

Lion Air flight JT610, a Boeing 737 Max8 airplane crashed 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta to fly to a neighbouring island. The plane suffered a mechanical fault the day before the crash and Lion Air replaced its technical director earlier this week.

