Divide (CM post's tenure) and rule, says Shiv Sena

national

It is learnt that the party will agree to an alliance with BJP only if the post is shared

The Shiv Sena doesn't seem to be giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an inch of space to maneuver in the alliance talks. It is reliably learnt that the Sena will forge a pact with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls, only if the latter agrees to share the Chief Minister's post between the two parties, if they retain power in Maharashtra.

A senior Sena leader said one of party's Rajya Sabha MPs has been sent to the BJP bosses in New Delhi, with a message in this regard. He said the Sena wants the top post's five-year tenure to be split in two halves, and shared. The Sena wants the agreement signed by the stakeholders, he added. There was no official confirmation from either parties, but some leaders endorsed it saying they had heard about the development.

Covert negotiations

The alliance talks may not be happening openly but the negotiations are on in a covert manner between the ruling partners. Recently, several Sena MPs opined in favour of having an alliance with the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, but the party leadership is weighing the prospects of joining hands with BJP and bargaining hard.

For the Lok Sabha elections, a fifty-fifty formula is being talked about for 48 seats, with certain unresolved issues related to some sensitive seats such as Palghar and Bhiwandi.

Eye on Assembly polls too

However, a prime target that the Sena has set its sights on, is the Assembly polls. It wants to be a big brother anyhow and rule the state. The BJP hasn't conceded fully yet, but has some demands in a zone of consideration, because getting the Sena along in both elections should be an added strength in its successive attempt at getting to the top, in the Centre and state.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates