Divij Sharan decides against travelling with Davis Cup team

The left-handed Divij Sharan, who was a reserve in the Indian Davis Cup team, has decided not to travel for the away tie against China, a move which may soon pave the way for introduction of a code of conduct for players.

Sharan, 32, is willing to rush to Tianjin for the April 6-7 tie in case his services are required but his decision has not gone down well with the AITA selection committee. Sharan is the second-highest ranked Indian player in doubles at No. 44 but veteran Leander Paes was chosen ahead of the Delhi player along with Rohan Bopanna, the country's best ranked player at No. 20.

Paes is just one place behind Sharan at No. 45 but his priceless experience won him the nod of the selectors for the away tie, in which a win would put India in contention for the elite World Group yet again.

It has been learnt that Sharan was not keen to travel unless he was assured of a place in the playing squad. A last-minute injury to Paes or Bopanna would put India in a spot of bother as Yuki Bhambri too, has pulled out of the tie due to a minor abdomen injury. Sharan has communicated to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that if situation demands, he will travel to China. While AITA has accepted his request, his move has irked the selection committee and the team management.

An AITA source told PTI that this move by Sharan may hasten the introduction of code of conduct: "Perhaps time has come that players are told clearly what is acceptable and what is not. We are contemplating about a players' code of conduct which will be put in place soon."

