Divij Sharan ties knot with Aussie tennis ace Samantha Murray

tennis

Divij Sharan got hitched to British tennis player Samantha Murray and shared his moment on social media.

Divij Sharan and Sam Murray

India's doubles tennis star Divij Sharan, 33, has tied the knot with British tennis player Samantha Murray.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medal-winning Indian uploaded a picture on Twitter and wrote: "My best partner @SamMurray87 #SamAndDivHitched #PerfectMatch #SamWedsDivijPart1."

Sharan bagged the Maharashtra Open title in January this year alongside his India Davis Cup teammate Rohan Bopanna.

The Indian duo beat the British pair Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara. Meanwhile, given that Murray, 31, also is an active tennis player, the couple received quite a few interesting wishes from their social media followers.

"This is the best doubles pairing," one follower wrote back to Sharan.

Congratulations, Divij. This is the best doubles pairing! — Kosturi (@55tension) July 21, 2019

"Congratulations. Now play in mixed doubles," another follower replied to Murray.

Divij Sharan is an Indian professional tennis player who specialises in doubles and competes on the ATP World Tour. He has won 4 ATP World Tour titles in men's doubles and represents India in the Davis Cup. The highlight of Divij Sharan's career is when he won a gold medal in the men's doubles at the 2018 Asian Games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates