Divine call! Shreya Ghoshal has renders a special song for Navratri

Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a special track, Jab jab navratre aave, to mark the Navratri festivities.

"I feel blessed to record it. The devotional song will resonate with the listeners and spread positivity in the gloomy pandemic," says the singer. The song is composed by Raaj Aashoo.

Shreya Ghoshal has been keeping up at home during the entire lockdown period. As soon as the rules were changed, and Unlock 1.0 happened, the popular singer took some time off and headed to the beach. She also shared a post on social media, along with her husband.

Shreya spent her lockdown period cooking and doing some household chores. "I think my cooking skills have definitely improved. I have been experimenting in the kitchen. Some dishes have turned out to be very successful. So I pat my shoulder. I have made some really tasty stuff."

In an interview, she further added, "Although I am saying that I have a lot of time, the fact remains that most of the day goes in doing the household chores. And it is difficult. So from cleaning to cooking to keeping the house tidy, I am doing it all."

"Some form of home exercises keep me occupied, too. I watch news regularly, a lot of people are affected in this pandemic. I am trying to do my bit by actively trying to help out the needy through donations," Shreya concluded.

