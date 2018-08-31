Divine nectar

things-to-do

Explore the history of mead through a two-hour workshop

THE city may be teeming with breweries that serve an array of craft beers, but how much do you know about mead? The oldest known fermented beverage, it is a sweet alcoholic drink made from honey and water. Mead also finds a mention in ancient Indian texts. Derived from madh, (Sanskrit for honey), it is referred to as som ras and madira. Piqued? Learn more about it at a workshop conducted by Nitin Vishwas, founder of Moonshine Meadery, which is Asia's first meadery in Pune.

First, you get to taste four types of honey to appreciate how they influence the mead through their flavour differences. Next, you will sip on gluten-free and carbonated meads, including apple cider mead, made from Kashmiri apples, and coffee mead, made from artisanally roasted Karnataka coffee. "The idea behind the workshop is to introduce people to the alcohol our forefathers used to drink and show them the new ways in which mead can be made," says Vishwas.

ON September 8, 5 pm to 7 pm

AT Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

CALL 7506394243

FREE