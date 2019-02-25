Divine unites the Voice of streets through Gully Boy's Azadi

bollywood

Voice of the Streets has been introducing us to various rappers starting from Naezy has now come to Divine. Gully Boy presented the struggle of a rapper Murad which was loosely based on Divine and Naezy's life

Presenting the Voice of Streets, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy provides an insight into the struggle and rise of underground rappers in Mumbai. Giving a tribute to the same, makers of the film have released a special video giving a shout out to the Voice of Streets through Azadi sung by Divine.

Rapper Divine whose real name is Vivian Fernandes began his journey as an underground rapper in 2011 and rose to fame with the song Mere Gully Mein created along with Naezy aka Naved Shaikh after years of struggle.

As a tribute to the icons of underground rapping, Mere Gully Mein was recreated in the film featuring Ranveer Singh as Gully Boy aka Murad and MC Sher played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The rapper is now called the Sher of Rappers after his hit Jungli Sher became viral on social media. The movie Gully Boy has given these rappers a new platform for their skills.

Even before the release of the film in India, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy garnered immense accolades in the coveted Berlin Film Festival. Raking huge amount of Moolah at the box office, Gully Boy entered the prestigious 100 crores club in eight days.

Alia Bhatt plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh adding to the ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, and Amruta Subhash amongst others.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India and released across the country on 14th February.

