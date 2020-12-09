Divya Bhatnagar's brother on her demise: The pain is unbearable

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar was hospitalised on November 26 for pneumonia, and after tests, on November 28, she was diagnosed as being COVID-positive. The actress's condition was critical and she was put on ventilator.

Her brother, Devashish Bhatnagar, had spoken about her condition in a previous interview saying, "We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing, but is on ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from the pneumonia, which has spread."

Divya passed away on December 7, after battling pneumonia and COVID-19. Her brother recently spoke about her demise in an interview with ETimes, and said, "We were hoping that she would recover. My mother is heartbroken. I have to stay strong for her. This is a very difficult time for us and the pain is unbearable."

He further claimed that Divya's estranged husband, Gagan, used to torture her. Devashish told the publication, "Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation."

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya Bhatnagar also featured in TV shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, and Vish.

