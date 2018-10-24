Divya Dutta adds colour to Indian cinema's black-and-white era for The Playboy Mr. Sawhney

bollywood

Divya Dutta talks of revisiting the '50s for The Playboy Mr Sawhney, with long eyelashes and kohl-laden eyes

Divya Dutta

Set to essay a '50s diva in her second short film, Divya Dutta will channel her inner poetess for The Playboy Mr. Sawhney. Delighted at revisiting the black-and-white era, she tells mid-day, "Those films had a certain charm. I have been fascinated with that era in cinema. I always wanted to be part of it. All my scenes in this short are in black and white. I feel like I have travelled back to the most classic era [in Indian cinema]."

The 25-minute short revolves around a young man, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, who seeks his grandfather's (Jackie Shroff) advice in the matters of love and life. As for Dutta, she plays the love interest of the grandfather, when the latter was in his prime. "I never emulate any person when playing a character, so I didn't do that this time either. I do take inspiration though. We all know how Meena Kumari was, and how she recited poetry. But, I always add my own [characteristics] to my roles."

Pointing out that the actors of the era carried a charm of their own, she admits that she enjoyed playing to their sartorial sensibilities. "The actresses had an adah. Elements like styling the bouffant, or wearing the long eye-lashes, the eyes laden with kohl, was amazing." The offering, which releasing on October 24, also features Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Pitobash, Samir Kochhar and Sudhir Mishra.

