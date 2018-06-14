Divya Dutta: Children need to be given their childhood

Divya Dutta suggested the presence of counsellors on the sets to keep children in check

Actress Divya Dutta believes children should be given their childhood away from the stress and pressures of daily life. The actress, along with filmmaker Amole Gupte, attended a panel discussion organised by Unicef and CRY Foundation, which works for the rights of children.

Divya said: "Children need to be given their childhood. Even if they are on a set (of film shooting and television reality shows), we should make sure no compromise is done with their education, sleep and recreation. So, measures should be taken by all of us.

"Let's not take away their bachpan (childhood). A beautiful balance is the mantra." She suggested the presence of counsellors on the sets to keep children in check. The panel also raised issues like child artistes' mental health during stressful times like competing on reality shows.

